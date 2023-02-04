Channing Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,722.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 1,932.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 143,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 136,870 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,968.4% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,718.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

