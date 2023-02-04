Centene (NYSE:CNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.30

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $72.34, with a volume of 226543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Argus boosted their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Centene by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

