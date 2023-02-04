Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $17.43. Carvana shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 11,331,773 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Argus cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

