Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $107,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

