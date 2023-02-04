Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAH. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,090,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

