Barclays PLC Sells 16,088 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,088 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

