Barclays PLC Acquires 23,216 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 942.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Axonics worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 70,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,456. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

