Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axonics were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 278,060 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 143,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Axonics Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock worth $10,955,456 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

