Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVNW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $431.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.