Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $243.77 and last traded at $243.77, with a volume of 6420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.64.

The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

