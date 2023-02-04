Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $86.13 and last traded at $84.52, with a volume of 18018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

Specifically, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $11,931,215.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 751,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,158,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $11,931,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 751,046 shares in the company, valued at $60,158,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 1,042,388 shares valued at $85,181,991. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

