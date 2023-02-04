Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 221515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

