AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.50

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.