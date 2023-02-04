Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,860.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

