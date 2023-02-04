Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,492.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $144.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

