Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,098.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $144.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

