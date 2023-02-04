Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Quilter Plc’s 5th Largest Position

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,916.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318,445 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

