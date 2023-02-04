Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arjuna Capital’s 3rd Largest Position

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,960.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.8% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

