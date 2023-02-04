Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,968.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,111 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

