Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,918.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

