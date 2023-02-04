Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

