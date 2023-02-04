Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

