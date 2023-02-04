Allie Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allie Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,607.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 124,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 475.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 516,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,451,000 after acquiring an additional 427,129 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,020.7% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 512,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 486,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

