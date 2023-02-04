Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 104,224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,867.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,224 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

