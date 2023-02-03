Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 32,914 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,832.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $149.12.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

