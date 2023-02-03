The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,642 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,758 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Up 2.9 %

Foot Locker stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.