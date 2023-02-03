The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,955 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after acquiring an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

