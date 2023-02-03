The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Belden worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Belden Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE BDC opened at $84.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.