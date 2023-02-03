The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

