The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.