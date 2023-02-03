Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $827.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

