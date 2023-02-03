Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 5.4 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. CBRE Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.