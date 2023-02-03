Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after buying an additional 543,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 80.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 311,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALE opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.