Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $907,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after acquiring an additional 558,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

