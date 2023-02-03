Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $907,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HP opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.