Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $878,000 Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 374,545 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,835,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAM opened at $48.79 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

