Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 41,030 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $32.87 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 33.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.



