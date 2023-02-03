Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 12,572 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.