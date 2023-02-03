Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 11,514 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,429,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.6 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.