Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

