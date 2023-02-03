Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

