Steven A. Miron Buys 2,500 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Charter Communications Trading Up 3.4 %
CHTR stock opened at $412.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.50 and its 200 day moving average is $382.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
