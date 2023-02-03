Steven A. Miron Buys 2,500 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.4 %

CHTR stock opened at $412.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.50 and its 200 day moving average is $382.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

