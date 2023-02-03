Solstein Capital LLC Buys 22,990 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

