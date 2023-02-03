Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 11,249 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,903.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

