Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.93 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.