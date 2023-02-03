Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after buying an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,810,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,703,000 after buying an additional 316,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

