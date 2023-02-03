Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $17,074,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,383,000 after buying an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 90.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 856,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,705,000 after buying an additional 407,496 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

