Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $544,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $37,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $74.33 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

