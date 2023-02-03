Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

NYSE PFGC opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $520,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

