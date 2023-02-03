PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PENN Entertainment



PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

